First Warning Forecast: Warming up on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will slowly fall from the mid 50s down into the upper 40s and low 50s for overnight lows. We'll see mostly clear skies along with a breeze out of the S picking up late at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be much warmer than it has been for the last few days, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s to low 80s. It will be mostly sunny to start, with a few showers (20% chance of rain) and some clouds moving through after 2 pm. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the SW at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will only drop into the 50s, with clearing skies expected.

Thursday will be another warm one with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be lighter out of the NW at 5-10 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Friday will be similar in temps with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few passing showers are possible Friday afternoon.

On Saturday a strengthening low pressure system will move through our area, with some showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday evening. We'll see a steady light to moderate rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Steady light rain will turn to showers that taper off late Sunday morning, with clearing skies expected Sunday afternoon. Around 0.25" to 0.50" of rain is expected right now.

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