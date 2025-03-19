First Warning Forecast: Warming up, Sunshine today, Showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and a step warmer today. Warming to the 70s tomorrow. Tracking our next rain chance Thursday evening.

We will warm to the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with clouds building in this evening/tonight.

Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday with a cold front. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday and the wind will crank up again. Expect a south wind at 10 to 20 with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Expect showers to move in from west to east starting in the late afternoon to early evening.

Highs will drop back into the upper 50s on Friday, behind the cold front. It will still be windy with a NW wind at 15 to 25 and gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Another cold front will move through this weekend, but it will not be a big rain maker. Highs will drop from the upper 60s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with just a few showers possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

