First Warning Forecast: Warming up to end the week, Extremely cold next week

A quick warming trend to start the weekend. Extremely cold air moves in next week.

Bundle up! Temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning. Highs will reach the mid 40s today, warmer than yesterday but still below normal. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds building in by midday.

Lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

Warming to the 50s to start the weekend, before a cold front moves in. Scattered rain showers are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop back to the 40s on Sunday. Some rain could switch to snow later Sunday if moisture lingers long enough and if temperatures fall fast enough.

The coldest air of the season moves in next week. Highs will drop to the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens. Snow is possible for midweek, but chances are iffy at this point.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

