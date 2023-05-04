First Warning Forecast: Warming up, Tracking showers for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 70s to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend. Climbing to near 80 next week with showers and storms.

Watch out for a few isolated showers today with partly cloudy skies. Another cool and breezy day with highs in the mid 60s and a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs near 70 and light winds.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s this weekend with light winds. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers possible.

Even warmer early next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another round of showers and storms is set to move in Tuesday to Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



