First Warning Forecast: Weekend storm & another on the way bringing snow chances

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be dry but cool. Don't forget your jacket on your way out the door for date night tonight! Temperatures will fall into the 30s.

A few glimmers of sunshine will be possible early Saturday morning so it's recommended that you get an early start to your day. Showers arrive in the afternoon. Widespread rainfall will spread from west to east with moderate downpours at times. Another round of rain arrives overnight Saturday with a few strong thunderstorms possible. A line of thunderstorms will move through Sunday evening. Some stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 severe weather threat for the area on Sunday.

Dry and sunny albeit cool conditions return for Presidents' Day Monday. We hold off the rain until next Wednesday, in fact it could be our next chance at seeing snow. As of now it is too far out to trim out all the details but greatest snow chances look to be prevalent for our northern spots with more of a wintry mix for the metro areas.

