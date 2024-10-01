Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Wet weather on Tuesday, drier rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers will be possible overnight.

Patchy fog and showers will kick off the day on Tuesday. Scattered showers and possible storms are expected throughout the day. Expect plenty of cloud cover, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tidal flooding will be an issue through midweek.

Drier air will move in behind a cold front on Wednesday. We'll still see clouds for the first half of the day, but more sunshine should break out later. Temperatures will warm to the mid-70s.

Thursday is looking like a really nice day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Expect another nice day to end the work week. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

The mugginess will stick around until Saturday. Highs will warm to 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Dew points will drop on Sunday, resulting in a nice fall-like feel to the air. Highs will warm to the mid-70s.

We could see a few showers to kick off the work week. We'll be keeping an eye on a potential system developing. Highs will stay in the mid-70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland
