First Warning Forecast: Who could see rain Election Day

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mainly clear skies with lows returning to the 40s.

We will start with sunshine Tuesday, but clouds will build in through the day. Scattered showers are possible by the afternoon to evening, especially across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Highs will return to the mid 60s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year.

Cooler air moves in the for the second half of the week. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s starting Wednesday. Rain will return for Thursday and Friday as a string of fronts lingers just off the East Coast. Winds will ramp up for Friday and Saturday and could trigger some tidal flooding.