First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain, Flood risk, Severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Flooding threat and a severe storm risk. Lingering showers & storms to end the week. Warming back to the 80s with building humidity.

An area of low pressure will slowly track across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic, bringing significant rainfall to the region. Expect widespread showers & storms today. Most of the area will get 1” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. In addition to the flood threat, severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. It will be windy today with a SE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 25 to 30 mph. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Showers and storms continue for Wednesday, with the biggest chances in the afternoon to evening. Winds will relax tomorrow but we take a step warmer with highs near 80.

Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s for the second half of the week with building humidity. It will feel more like summertime by the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms will linger for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Widespread Rain & Storms. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

