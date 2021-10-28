First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain, severe storms and tidal flooding Friday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Strong area of low pressure is moving into the area overnight. This will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms building in, becoming widespread by the Friday morning commute. Expect rain to be heavy at times along with the possibility of severe thunderstorms mixing in. Winds will ramp up again, southeast at 15 to 25 to with gusts to 35+ mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast. These strong winds will push water up along the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore, so flooding will be of greatest concern at high tide early Friday morning and again Friday afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 70s on Friday. Showers and storms will start to move out by the late afternoon and this will lead to some as the system pulls away from the coast.

The Halloween weekend forecast is looking good! Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with a spotty shower possible. We will see more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.