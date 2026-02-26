First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain today, Clearing and cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy Thursday. Clearing skies Friday. A warmer weekend ahead.

Expect widespread rain this morning to midday, becoming more scattered by the afternoon to evening. Parts of the Southside and NE NC will see about 1” of rainfall with lower totals to the north. Highs will reach the mid 50s today, near normal for this time of year.

Look for clearing skies on Friday, mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cooler tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach 50.

The weekend looks nice. Expect partly cloudy skies with small rain chances. Highs will warm to the upper 50s Saturday and near 60 Sunday.

Colder air and rain return to start next week.

Today: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S/W/N 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

