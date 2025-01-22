First Warning Forecast: Wind chill in the single digits Thursday morning

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will be cold and breezy with highs only in the upper 20s but it will feel more like the teens. Tonight the air temperature falls into the teens but it will feel like the single digits for many Thursday morning.

High temperatures finally reach above freezing Thursday afternoon but it will only feel like the mid-20s. Some of the snow will begin melting Thursday afternoon but for the next several nights lows will be falling below freezing so the roads will continue to be slick for the time being.

A cold front will be bringing rain chances early next week with high temperatures rebounding back to normal.

