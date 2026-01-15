First Warning Forecast: Wind chill in the teens, wintry mix chances this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, we’ll remain bright and sunny but breezy. Highs will be in the low 40s but it will feel like the mid 30s once you factor in the wind chill.

Tonight lows dip into the mid 20s. We hang onto the breezy conditions through Friday morning. Wind chill values will be in the teens.

Temperatures rebound to near 60 again on Saturday. There’s a chance of a few isolated spotty showers. More widespread precipitation chances will be available on Sunday. With much cooler temperatures again, most areas will likely see a wintry mix and even a few snowflakes Sunday evening. We won’t see enough for anything serious to accumulate, but a coating to an inch will be possible.

Dry and bright conditions return on MLK Day, Monday.

