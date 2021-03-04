Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Wind chills in the 20s Friday morning, chilly weekend ahead...

It'll be a cold and breezy night tonight. Temperatures will plummet to the low 30s and wind chills by Friday morning will be in the 20s! Skies will be mostly clear.

Friday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with cooler highs in the mid and upper 40s. Much of the day will actually feel like the 30s, due to the continued northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph.

The cool air will stick around for the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We will see some extra clouds on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

The dry weather will continue through next week, but we'll finally jump into a warming trend. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s by Tuesday and climb to the 70s by Thursday!