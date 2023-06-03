First Warning Forecast: Wind picking up this weekend, Tidal flooding threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Winds picking up this weekend with up and down temperatures. More sunshine and warming to near 80 next week.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle this morning. Fog will lift and clouds will break up by midday. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will pick up through the day with gusts to 30 mph by this evening.

WTKR News 3

We will start with leftover clouds Sunday morning but should see more sunshine by midday. Highs will struggle to reach 70 and it will still be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph, especially in the morning.

The strong NE winds plus a full moon will trigger some flooding near times of high tide Saturday night and Sunday. Water levels will start to come down as the winds relax going into early next week.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s early next week, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Arlene is moving generally south over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Weakening is expected and Arlene is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Saturday and dissipate by early Sunday near western Cuba.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

