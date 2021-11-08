First Warning Forecast: Winds relax overnight, areas of fog possible Tuesday morning

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mainly clear skies with lows in the mid and upper 40s. Areas of dense fog will be possible as winds relax overnight.

Get ready for less wind and more sunshine Tuesday along with warmer temperatures in the low 70s. Some minor tidal flooding will be possible for the OBX, especially around high tide which is at 11 AM. Wednesday will also feature highs in the low 70s, but with partly cloudy skies. More clouds will build in on Veterans day with temperatures in the low 70s.

A cold front will bring rain to end the work week, mainly on Friday. Other than an early morning shower, Saturday is looking dry but cooler behind the front. Temperatures will fall to the low 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.