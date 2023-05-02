First Warning Forecast: Windy again today, A few midweek showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The windy stretch continues. Cooler for midweek, but warmer again by the weekend. A few smaller rain chances this week.

Windy again today with a SW to west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s today.

Some extra clouds in the mix for Wednesday with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will only reach the low 60s and it will still be windy.

We will warm back to the mid and upper 60s to end the work week with partly cloudy skies and lighter winds.

This weekend looks nice! Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances, light winds, and temperatures warming from the upper 60s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/W 10-20 G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

