First Warning Forecast: Windy again Wednesday, gusts to 30+ mph

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Winds will stay elevated overnight between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Lows will be in the low 50s.

It will be windy again tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 70.

Our next round of rain is set to move in later Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but showers will move in Thursday night and stick around for at least the first half of Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Halloween weekend looks like more of a treat than a trick. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.