First Warning Forecast: Windy through this evening, plenty of sunshine

First Warning Forecast:

Winds will relax this evening and tonight. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds to the north and east and more sun to the south and west.

Our next round of rain is set to move in late Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but showers will move in Thursday night and stick around for most of the day Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend forecast is looking good! Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with a spotty shower possible. We will see more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.