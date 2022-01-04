First Warning Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory tonight, tracking freezing drizzle

First Warning Forecast:

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore until 7am Wednesday due to the possibility of a light icy glaze from freezing drizzle.

Tonight, will feature increasing clouds as scattered light rain and/or drizzle moves in in from south to north across the area. Our northern locations on the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore, will have a chance of seeing freezing rain early before temperatures rise above the freezing mark everywhere overnight. Widespread ice accumulation is not expected, but a light glaze on top of elevated surfaces like car windshields will be possible. Temperatures will start in the low 30s and warm to the mid 40s by sunrise Wednesday.

After a mild start Wednesday, we'll warm to the mid 50s during the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered light rain and light winds throughout the day.

Our attention then shifts to our next weather maker set to move in Thursday night into Friday morning. Weather models continue to disagree on exact movement/location which could impact the type of precipitation we see. But as it stands, some sleet or snow could mix in Friday morning, mainly for areas north and west. Snowfall accumulations are to be determined as the system develops over the next 48 hours. Highs will drop from the low 50s Thursday to the low 40s on Friday.