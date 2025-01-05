First Warning Forecast: Winter weather arrives tonight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Gorgeous clear skies to start your day with highs this afternoon in the low 40s. Temperatures this evening fall below freezing which will allow for snow this evening and overnight. This will transition into a wintry mix early Monday morning and then rain during the daytime hours.

The liquid precipitation will refreeze tomorrow evening as temperatures fall below normal. Snow chances stick around through late Tuesday night but the good news, we should be dry by the Tuesday morning commute.

This week will be the coolest we've seen so far this season. High temperatures will be in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

