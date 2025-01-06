First Warning Forecast: Wintry mix to rain today, Snow tonight, Refreeze risk Tuesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Wintry mix to start and end Monday. Refreeze risk Tuesday morning. Sunny, cold, and windy through midweek.

We are seeing a mix of precipitation this morning with more snow to the north, more rain to the south, and sleet in the middle. We will switch to all rain through the morning as temperatures climb from the 30s to the 40s. Expect widespread rain for midday, becoming more scattered in the afternoon.

As cold air returns this evening, another snow chance mixes in. Watch for a changeover from rain to snow after 6 pm. Some additional accumulation is expected, less than 1" on the Southside to NC, near 1" on the Peninsulas, 1" to 2" on the Eastern Shore.

Refreeze will be an issue Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s, any leftover rain/snow/slush could ice over. Highs will only reach the upper 30s tomorrow. It will feel more like the 20s with strong NW winds gusting over 30 mph.

The cold air settles in for much of the week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. We have another chance to see some snow later Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Tonight: Rain/Snow, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 G35

