First Warning Forecast: Work week warm up, triple digit heat returns

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A warm day is setting up on Monday. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Temperatures continue climbing through the middle of the week. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s for several days with heat index values ranging from 105-110 degrees.

The beginning of the work week will be mostly dry and sunny. Scattered shower and storm chances return later in the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar