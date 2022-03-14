Monday Morning Weather Webcast: A warmer week in the 60s and 70s, Midweek showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warmer week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking two rain chances this week, one for Saint Patrick’s Day and one to start the weekend.

Taking a big step warmer today! We will start in the 30s this morning, still chilly but about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday morning. Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon, 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with light S/SW winds.

WTKR News 3

Another nice day tomorrow. Highs will climb to the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will build in for Wednesday with a slim rain chance during the day. Showers will move in Wednesday night as an area of low pressure slides up the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Thursday.

WTKR News 3

We will warm to the low 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry but showers could sneak in Friday night ahead of a cold front. Expect scattered showers Saturday (mainly in the morning) as the cold front moves through.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 40. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

