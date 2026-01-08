Norfolk's 80-degree January day in 2002 remains record

Hampton Roads experienced its warmest January day on record over two decades ago, when temperatures soared to summer-like levels in the middle of winter.

On January 30, 2002, Norfolk International Airport recorded a high temperature of 80 degrees. This wasn't just the warmest January 30 on record but the warmest day ever recorded in the entire month of January.

The unseasonably hot weather was caused by a strong area of high pressure that parked off the Virginia coast. This weather pattern steered winds out of the southwest, bringing hot air to Hampton Roads that would typically be seen in summer months.

For one day, winter felt more like June, giving residents a brief taste of summer weather in the middle of the coldest season.

While this week's forecast calls for warmer temperatures, nothing compares to that record-breaking day over 25 years ago when Hampton Roads experienced some of its most unusual January weather on record.

