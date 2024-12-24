Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A cool Christmas, but a warm end to 2024

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Snow fans won't be getting a white Christmas this year. But we won't have to deal with a wet Christmas either.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Christmas morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. And we'll warm into the upper 40s in the afternoon, which is a few degrees below normal.

The cooler weather sticks around for the first day of Kwanza on Thursday.

But a warmup begins on Friday and really kicks in to high gear this weekend. We're expecting highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. And it looks like the 60s will stick around into next week, including for New Year's Eve.

However, the dry weather won't be sticking around. It's looking like a frontal boundary will bring us a good chance for rain on Sunday, with some rain sticking around for Monday morning.

Right now, we're thinking we could see some showers on New Year's Eve. But this far out, that's highly subject to change.

