Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A dry weekend, but tidal flooding threat continues

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

After a sloppy end to the workweek, things are looking a lot drier for the weekend.

The coastal storm that brought us rain and tidal flooding will be moving away from the region.

But it will continue to bring us a stiff breeze. That wind, combined with astronomically high tides, will bring us an ongoing chance for flooding this weekend, especially on Saturday.

On the other hand, we should enjoy a lot of sunshine this weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

And even warmer weather returns for the start of our next workweek. With a shift in the wind to the west and southwest, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s through midweek.

But that's when we're expecting a major pattern shift. A series of cold front will usher in sharply cooler weather. And all indication are the below-normal temperatures will stick around through Thanksgiving.

