Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A few more flakes and a whole lot of cold on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

After snow this weekend, Monday ended up being one of the warmest days of 2025 so far. But I'm tracking much colder weather and maybe even a few more snowflakes.

A cold front will cross the region Monday night and early Tuesday morning. It will bring a few passing clouds and sharply cooler weather. Tuesday will be about 8-12 degrees cooler than Monday.

Another cold front moving in late Tuesday may bring us a few flurries or even a brief snow shower late in the evening and early Wednesday morning.

But the real impact will be the sharply colder temperatures. It looks like we'll be stuck in the 30s on Wednesday afternoon and it will be quite cold and breezy on Thursday morning. Many of us could see wind chills in the single digits.

But we're tracking a brief warming trend for the weekend. And that's bad news for you snow lovers, because we're expecting plenty of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday. But it looks like it'll be rain and not snow. Stay tuned.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey