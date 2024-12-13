Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A few weekend showers, highs back near 70

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

There's a lot to like about the weekend forecast, including mainly dry weather and warming temperatures.

We'll kick off your Saturday with temperatures mainly in the 30s, versus the 20s on Friday morning. Some cloud cover overnight will insulate us, keeping temperatures from dropping too significantly.

However, Saturday afternoon will be a few degrees cooler than Friday afternoon. Expect high temperatures mainly in the upper 40s.

Sunday features warmer temperatures, but also more cloud cover. We'll see temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 50s.

A storm system passing to our north will bring extra clouds, but just a slight chance for showers in some of our northern communities on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. A few showers could linger into early Monday morning.

Our warming trend kicks into high gear on Monday and Tuesday. Some of us could even touch 70 degrees on Tuesday.

But then a series of cold front cross the region, sending temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the work week.

And those cold front bring several chances for wet weather, especially on Thursday. Stay tuned.

