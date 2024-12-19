Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A little rain and a whole lot of cold coming

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If you need chilly weather to get you in the Christmas spirit, you're in luck. A blast of even colder weather will move in this weekend.

The cold front that ushered in cooler weather on Thursday is lingering off the coast and an area of low pressure has developed along it.

As that low intensifies and moves north, we can expect more clouds and a chance for mainly light rain showers on Friday.

Another front will cross the region this weekend, ushering in sharply colder weather. Most of us will wake up to wind chills in the teens on Sunday morning.

And with a gusty north wind whipping down the Chesapeake Bay, we could even see a few Bay effect snow flurries.

Sunday will likely be the coldest day through the rest of the year. A warming trend will kick in as we head toward Christmas sending temperatures back into the 50s.

A weak cold front could bring us a few showers on Christmas Day and the day after. But it isn't looking like there will be a whole lot of rain. Stay tuned.

