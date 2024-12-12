Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A quick return to December weather

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Our taste of spring in December has come to a screeching halt. The cold front that brought us showers and storms will usher in some much chillier weather.

In fact, most of us will wake up on Thursday morning to temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

And we'll stay on the cool side for a few days before temperatures climb. But climb, they will. We should be back in the lower 50s on Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. By early next week most of us will be back in the 60s.

And while Wednesday was one of our wettest days of the year, it looks like we'll be staying dry through the rest of work week and into the weekend.

However, we could see a few showers move in late Sunday evening and into the first part of Monday. Stay tuned.

