Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A serious of cold fronts sends temps plunging

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If you need chilly December weather to get you in the holiday spirit, you are in luck. A series of cold fronts will send temperatures tumbling over the next few days.

The first of those fronts moves through early Thursday morning. That means it will feel like a completely different season when you wake up. We're expecting breezy and sharply colder weather.

And several more cold fronts will send temperatures down even more. The first weekend of winter is definitely going to feel very wintry. Saturday is going to be chilly and breezy with highs in the lower 40s. And many of us may not even climb out of the 30s on Sunday.

But as we head head toward Christmas itself, temperatures will start to climb. We're expecting near-normal temperatures in the lower 50s, along with a chance for showers.

But the long-range trend for the last week of 2024 from forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center is for warmer-than-normal temperatures. Stay tuned!

