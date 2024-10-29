Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A spring-like Halloween, but then a big drop

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If our weather this week was Halloween candy, it would be a full-sized Snickers bar!

We're expecting some unseasonably warm weather for trick-or-treaters before a cold front sends temperatures tumbling this weekend.

Our warming trend really kicks into high gear on Wednesday, as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We'll likely start the day with some clouds, with increasing sunshine in the afternoon.

And your Halloween forecast includes wall-to-wall sunshine, with highs in the lower 80s for most of us.

Friday will likely be a degree or two warmer before a cold front crosses the region. That cold front will usher in cooler weather for the weekend, but don't expect any rain.

But our highs in the 60s is pretty close to where we should be this time of the year.

And our Election Day weather is looking pretty pleasant, as well. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and partly cloudy skies as you head to the polls.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey