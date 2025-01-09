Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A winter storm expected to bring snow beginning Friday evening

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

A fast-moving winter storm will roll through the region Friday evening and early Saturday morning, likely bringing our biggest snowfall in 4 years.

We expect the snow to cross I-95 between 8-9 pm and make its way to the coast by around midnight.

The heaviest snow will likely fall while you're sleeping, during the early morning hours of Saturday. But we'll also start to see some warmer air nudge in from the south, changing snow to sleet and rain.

This storm is going to be moving very quickly, so the snow should come to an end for most of us just an hour or two after sunrise. And we can even expect sunshine to return in the afternoon.

On the Southside of Hampton Roads we're expecting between 2 1/2 to 3 inches of snow to fall on average. But there could be some spots receiving a bit more and other spots closer to the coast who will see less.

Some of our higher snowfall totals will probably be on the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore. 3 1/2 to 4 inches of snow is possible from portions of Newport News, James City County and Gloucester County. Portions of the Eastern Shore will also be in that range.

The changeover to sleet and rain will hold totals down across Eastern North Carolina. But we could see a trace or a bit more on the Outer Banks, with 1 1/2 to 2 inches from Edenton, Hertford and Elizabeth City. Those totals should be a big higher closer to the Virginia state line.

In all, this isn't looking like a major snowstorm, but it could be the most significant snow we're received in about four years.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey