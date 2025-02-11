Patrick's First Warning Forecast: After 7 soggy days in a row, there is some sunshine on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Tuesday was our seventh straight day with measurable rainfall in Hampton Roads. And it looks like we'll be making it to days nine and 10.

But it looks like there will be some dry weather on Wednesday. We'll start the day with showers. Be prepared for another soggy morning commute.

But things will dry out toward midday. Rain showers will be a lot more midely scattered through the middle of the day.

Then more wet weather moves in later in the day. So be prepared for showers for your trip home from work, too.

Scattered showers will stay with us on Thursday morning. But by the afternoon, rain will be moving out and skies will be clearing. Temperatures will also warm well into the 50s, before dropping again.

That means we expect chilly, but dry weather for Valentine's Day. But rain returns for the weekend. Stay tuned.

