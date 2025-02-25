Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings, showers & (possibly) storms on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Mother Nature is about to give us a rude reminder that it is still winter, after all. Spring-like temperatures gobbled up most of last week's snow. But a series of cold fronts will send temperatures tumbling.

In fact, Wednesday will be a little cooler than Tuesday, when some of us topped out in the lower 60s. A weak cold front will send temperatures down into the upper 50s and lower 60s (which is still a little warmer than normal).

This first front won't bring us rain. But a second, stronger front moving through late Thursday will bring us some rain and possibly even a thunderstorm.

Behind that front we're expecting highs back down into the mid 50s, which is actually pretty close to normal.

The temperature tog-of-war continues this weekend. It looks like we'll climb into the 60s on Saturday. But a powerful cold front will send temperatures plunging into the lower 40s on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned.

