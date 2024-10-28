Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings, small rain chances

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Mother Nature is serving up plenty of treats this week and only a few trick.

Some of us may wake up to some spooky fog on Tuesday morning, especially along the coast and our area rivers.

Once the fog burns off, we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Our warming trend really kicks into high gear on Wednesday. We'll be topping out in the upper 70s for midweek, and then a few degrees warmer for Halloween.

That means it should be a coat-free holiday for the kids - no winter coat and no rain coat needed for trick-or-treating.

Some changes arrive on Friday as a cold front approaches the region. It will still be warm, but more clouds will move across our skies.

Right now, it doesn't look like the front will have a whole lot of moisture to work with. But we still could see a few light showers in some spots.

Behind the cold front, it will be sharply cooler for the first weekend of November.

Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

And don't forget, this is the weekend when we return to Standard Time!

