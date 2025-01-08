Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Brutally cold morning ahead, tracking Saturday snow on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

These frigid temperatures are one thing. But the winds are going to be increasing early Thursday morning. And that means some of us could see feels-like temperatures close to zero!

Of course, cold air is one of the key ingredients for snow. And the big weather story heading into the weekend is our chance for snow.

All of our major computer forecast models are suggesting at least some snow early Saturday.

But there is major disagreement about just how much sleet and rain will mix with the snow and how quickly the storm system exits.

So that's leading to some uncertainty about how much snow we can expect and where we'll see the highest snow accumulation.

What is clear is that the second half of the weekend will be dry and the start of the next workweek will be a little "less cold." Stay tuned.

