Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Did someone order wind chills in the 20s?

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

It's time to dig out that winter coat and dust it off. A pair of cold front have sent our temperatures tumbling and most of us will wake up to feels-like temperatures in the 20s.

Another blast of cooler air will bring us increasing clouds by Friday afternoon, along with a slight chance for a stray shower.

That slight chance continues into Saturday, along with the gusty winds.

But temperatures will moderate this weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday is looking like the better day, weather wise, with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine.

Our warming trend continues into the start of the shortened work week. We'll enjoy highs in the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

But we can expect some big changes as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

The big travel day on Wednesday will be sharply cooler, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

And scattered showers are looking possible for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Stay tuned.

