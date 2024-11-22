Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Dry weekend, rain for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Good news and bad news as we head into the weekend. The bad news: our gusty winds will linger into Saturday. The good news: the frigid temperatures will not.

We'll see the mercury climb into the upper 50s on Saturday and into the low-to-mid 60s on Sunday.

We're still expecting gusty northwest winds on Saturday as a strong area of low pressure to our north interacts with high pressure building in from out west.

High pressure will win the battle, bringing us plenty of sunshine and lighter wind on Sunday.

And even milder weather returns to start the shortened work week. We'll top out in the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

But a strong cold front will send temperatures tumbling for the big travel day on Wednesday. Right now, it's looking like that front will move through dry.

But we expect an area of low pressure to roll up the coast on Thanksgiving, bringing a chance for showers in the afternoon and lingering into at least the first part of Black Friday. Stay tuned.

