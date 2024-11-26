Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Falling rain, then plunging temperatures on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

While November has been unusually warm, it looks like December will kick off with arctic air. And it's going to stick around for awhile.

A cold front will cross the region on Thanksgiving, bringing showers and possibly thunderstorms. A few of the storms could even be severe.

Much of eastern North Carolina is under a Level 1 threat from the Storm Prediction Center. Some of the storms could produce wind gusts near 60 mph.

A monster cold front will cross the region late Friday into very early on Saturday. That will send temperatures plunging.

It looks like we'll be stuck in the mid 40s for highs this weekend, with a stiff breeze making it feel even colder, especially on Sunday.

But the real shock to the system will be our morning lows. We'll wake up to temperatures near freezing this weekend. And down into the 20s as we head back to work next week. Stay tuned!

