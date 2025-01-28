Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Fasten your seat belt for more wild temperature swings on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If you're a fan of spring weather, there's a lot to like about the forecast for the next few days. But we've also found the clouds in our silver lining: the threat for wildfires.

Wednesday will be an unseasonably warm January day, with highs in the 60s. But it will be quite windy, with gusts north of 30 mph at times. Those winds, combined with low humidity and dry grass will make it likely fires could spread quickly.

On Thursday, we hit a temperature pothole, with highs back down into the upper 40s and lower 50s thanks to a brief visit from a cold front.

A warm front moving in on Friday will bring a few showers in the morning, followed by more showers later in the day, thanks to a cold front.

Those showers will help sweep away the warmer weather. We'll settle back into the low to mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

But it looks like the wild temperature swings will linger into next week.

