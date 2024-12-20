Patrick's First Warning Forecast: First weekend of winter will feel very wintry

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

We're about to say hello to winter with some cold and windy weather this weekend.

The area of low pressure that brought us clouds and a little bit of rain on Friday will intensify as it moves northeast. That will drive in colder, windier conditions from up north.

We can expect a gusty northwest wind on Saturday, with highs only in the lower 40s, despite plenty of sunshine. The winds will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

And while the winds will diminish as we head into Sunday, even colder weather will arrive. So we can expect feels-like temperatures in the teens to start the day. And actual temperatures will only warm into the mid 30s by the afternoon.

But Sunday should be our coldest day for the rest of the year. We're looking at a slow warming trend through Christmas week. Expect slightly above-normal temperatures by next Friday.

And while many of you would love to see a white Christmas, we have a better chance for a wet Christmas.

A weak frontal boundary will linger around the region, bringing clouds and a few light showers Wednesday through Friday of next week. Stay tuned!

