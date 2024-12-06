Patrick's First Warning Forecast: From sunshine to showers, plus a big warming trend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

It'll be a chilly start to the weekend, with lows on Saturday morning well down into the 20s. But that is not a sign of things to come. As a matter of fact, a warming trend kicks into high gear this weekend.

That warming trend really gets going during the first half of the weekend. Ahead of an approaching cold front, southwest winds will push temperatures into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday and close to 70 degrees in some spots on Wednesday.

But we're along expect some showers ahead of that front. Scattered showers are possible on Monday and again on Tuesday.

As that front gets closer on Wednesday, we'll see more widespread rain and even some heavier downpours. The entire region is in a drought, so it will be much-needed rain.

As the colder air behind the cold front arrives, we could see a brief changeover to a rain/snow mix late Wednesday night and very early Thursday morning. Stay tuned.

