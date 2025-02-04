Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Get ready for a 30-degree plunge, maybe even some sleet

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Have you ever heard that phrase "waiting for the other shoe to drop?" Well it's going to drop on Wednesday. Hard.

After highs in the 70s on Tuesday, a powerful cold front will send temperatures plunging. We can expect highs on Wednesday only in the low-to-mid 40s. That's about 30 degrees colder than Tuesday.

And we could even see a little sleet late Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning as an area of low pressure pushes in from the west.

But it looks like the bulk of the wet weather will fall early on Thursday. After that, our skies may even clear a bit in the afternoon.

Another cold front will cross the region on Friday, sending temperatures tumbling again on Saturday. Scattered showers are also looking likely through the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures rebound into the 60s on Sunday. Get out and take advantage of it, because it looks like we'll be moving into a colder pattern next week.

The longer-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for cooler-than-normal conditions through at least the middle of February. Blame that groundhog. Stay tuned.

