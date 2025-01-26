Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Get ready for a big taste of spring heading into February

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

After a frigid month, we're turning the corner toward milder weather heading into the end of January and the start of February.

Sunday was only our fourth above-normal day so far this year. But a weak cold front will drop our temperatures a bit on Monday. And we may see a little rain drop, especially across eastern North Carolina.

But the trend this week is for much warmer weather. On Wednesday, most of us should break into the lower 60s.

It looks like we'll hit a bit of a pothole on Thursday. But on the final day of January, we may just flirt with the 70 degree mark. In fact, we're expecting above-normal temps on six of the next seven days.

And it looks like that warming trend will extend well into February. The longer-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the next 8-14 days is for warmer-than-normal temperatures in the southeast.

It's still early, but it does look like we could see more showers next weekend. Stay tuned.

