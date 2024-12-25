Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Good news if you asked Santa for spring weather

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

It was a chilly start to your Christmas, with temperatures dropping into the 20s in many spots this morning. But I'm tracking a big warm up on the way to wrap up 2024.

The cooler weather sticks around for the first day of Kwanza on Thursday.

But a warm up begins on Friday and really kicks in to high gear this weekend. We're expecting highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

And it looks like the 60s will stick around into next week, including for New Year's Eve.

However, the dry weather won't be sticking around. It's looking like a frontal boundary will bring us a good chance for rain on Sunday, with some rain sticking around for Monday morning.

Right now, we're thinking we could see some showers on New Year's Eve and as we ring in 2025, thanks to a strong cold front.

But this far out, that's highly subject to change. Stay tuned!

