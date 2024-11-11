Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Grab a jacket for sharply cooler and breezy weather

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

We're approaching mid November and it's finally going to feeling like it soon.

A pair of cold front will cross the region over the next few days. That will send temperatures tumbling and winds climbing.

Expect high temperatures much closer to normal this week, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. And the gusty north winds will make it feel even cooler.

A third cold front will cross the region late Thursday and into Friday. That front will bring another decent chance for rain.

But behind the cold front, we'll actually see temperatures climbing heading into the weekend.

Saturday should bring wall-to-wall sunshine, with highs in the mid 60s.

We may climb a degree or two on Sunday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey