Patrick's First Warning Forecast: High temperatures could approach 70 degrees this week

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

You're probably not surprised to hear that it's been a brutally cold January so far. But this final week of the month will break that trend.

Our high temperatures on Sunday and Monday were warmer than normal. And it looks like that trend will continue. As a matter of fact, we'll be crossing the 60-degree mark on Wednesday. And some of us could even touch 70 degrees on Friday!

And that is a sign of things to come. Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center tell us to expect warmer-than-normal temperatures on average for at least the next four weeks.

And you should have plenty of chances to get outside and enjoy the milder weather this week. We expect to stay mainly dry until late Friday.

That's when another cold front will cross the region, bringing a chance for showers to end January and begin February. But right now, most of the upcoming weekend is looking dry.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey