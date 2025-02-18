Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Major winter storm to dump up to a foot of snow for some of us

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

It takes a lot of ingredients to come together in just the right way to bring a major winter storm to our region. That's why we can go years without snow. But those ingredients are coming together and it looks like we'll be digging out from some heavy snowfall Wednesday and Thursday.

Chilly air from up north will collide with moisture from a developing storm off of the Carolina coast to bring us snow.

For most of us, the snow will begin around mid-morning on Wednesday and stick around through the evening hours. With cold enough air in place, snow should start to stick almost immediately.

Snow showers will become more widely scattered on Thursday And as the storm off of the coast intensifies, winds will start to become gusty. That could lead to scattered power outages.

It looks like the seven cities of Hampton Roads, along with Elizabeth City could see 8-10 inches of snow. And some localized areas may see as much as a foot of snow before the last flakes fall Thursday afternoon.

With chilly temperatures, Mother Nature won't really help us clear the snow for awhile. We're not expecting significant melting until we get to Sunday and temperatures climb to near 50 degrees. Stay tuned.

