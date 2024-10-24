Patrick's First Warning Forecast: More big temperature swings ahead

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Our weather tug-of-war sent temperatures dropping on Thursday thanks to a strong cold front. And we can expect more wild temperatures swings heading into the weekend. What we can't expect: rain.

Friday will be another near-normal late October day, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees on Saturday, ahead of a powerful cold front that will arrive late in the day.

And while a few sprinkles are possible with that cold front. Widespread rain is unlikely.

And we could use the rain. It has been a very dry month and most of our region is now considered unusually dry.

The second half of the weekend will be sharply cooler. We're expecting partly cloudy skies and highs only in the lower 60s.

But we've got a big warming trend on the way as we head through Halloween week.

We're expecting plenty of sunshine each day, with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees by Thursday.

That means your little ghouls and goblins won't need a jacket over their cute costumes and you won't need to carry an umbrella.

